Polish c.bank head says ECB decision should boost zloty -PAP agency

WARSAW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Polish central bank’s head Marek Belka said on Friday that the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to launch a bond-buying programme should support Polish currency, the zloty.

“(It) should be a factor supporting the zloty’s strengthening,” Belka told state press agency PAP, talking about the impact of ECB’s quantitative easing scheme on Poland’s economy.

ECB took the ultimate policy leap on Thursday, launching a government bond-buying programme which will pump hundreds of billions in new money into a sagging euro zone economy.

Belka also said that Poland’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) was not far from forming a majority in favour of cutting interest rates further.

“There is still some room (to cut rates),” Belka said. “But, first of all, there must be a majority. I think we are not far from it.” (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)