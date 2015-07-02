REFILE-Polish Grupa Azoty secures financing for Pulawy power plant project

(Corrects typo in “chemicals” in first paragraph; also repeats to additional Reuters clients)

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-controlled Grupa Azoty, the country’s largest chemicals maker, signed a debt deal with state bank BGK to finance an over 1 billion zlotys ($264 million) power plant project at its Pulawy unit , it said on Thursday.

The project is a part of Azoty’s 7 billion zlotys investment plan, to be completed by 2020. ($1 = 3.7827 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)