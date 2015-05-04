FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Polish BNP unit CEO says open to all growth options in Poland
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish BNP unit CEO says open to all growth options in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - BGZ BNP Paribas

* Polish BNP Paribas unit CEO Jozef Wancer says open to all options when it comes to growth in Poland.

* BNP bought BGZ - Poland’s No.11 bank by assets - last year from Dutch Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.24 billion) as part of expansion in higher-growth markets.

* Merging BGZ and BNP’s Polish arm is expected to bring total cost savings of 350 million zlotys by 2017.

* BGZ CEO sees no dividend from 2015 profit, payouts possible in the future. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6293 zlotys) (Reporting By Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.