Rabobank may sell its Polish arm BGZ this year -report
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2013 / 5:22 AM / in 4 years

Rabobank may sell its Polish arm BGZ this year -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 28 (Reuters) - Dutch Rabobank may sell its Polish mid-sized lender, BGZ, this year in a deal that could be worth around 2.7 billion zlotys ($840.1 million), the daily Parkiet reported on Friday without naming its sources.

Rabobank’s local rival, ING Groep, French lenders BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole, as well as Polish Getin are in the running for BGZ, which bases its business mainly in rural areas, the report said.

Neither of the parties was immediately available for comment.

($1 = 3.3331 Polish zlotys)

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
