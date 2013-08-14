FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's BGZ bank returns to profit on cost cutting
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Poland's BGZ bank returns to profit on cost cutting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Poland's BGZ bank, a
unit of Dutch lender Rabobank said on Wednesday it
returned to net profit in the second quarter of 2013 after a
cost-cutting drive imposed after it made losses last year.
    Market sources say Rabobank wants to sell BGZ, a small
player in a consolidating Polish market, and improved results
should make it easier to find a buyer willing to pay above the
$1 billion at which the Warsaw market currently values the
company.
    BGZ reported a net profit of 53 million zlotys ($17 million)
in the second quarter after a loss of about 1 million zlotys a
year earlier.
    Sources told Reuters last week that Polish banks Pekao
 and Getin Noble Bank, as well as the
Netherlands' ING and France's BNP Paribas are
interested in buying BGZ.
    Rabobank, the Netherlands' largest retail bank, has not
commented on potential buyers but it has said it was "looking at
strategic options" for its Polish unit.

 (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.