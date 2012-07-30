Poland sells its 25.5 pct stake at BGZ to Rabobank

WARSAW, July 30 (Reuters) - Poland agreed to sell its remaining 25.5 percent stake in Bank BGZ in response to a bid from Dutch co-operative bank Rabobank, Poland’s treasury ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Before the bid Rabobank owned nearly 60 percent of BGZ.

In April, Rabobank offered 1.25 billion zlotys ($375.21 million) for the 40 percent it does not already own, a 54 percent premium over BGZ’s price ahead of the announcement.

After failing to sell its remaining holding to Rabobank, the government floated BGZ a year ago, although it had to reduce the stake it sold to 12 percent due to weak demand. ($1 = 3.3315 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)