FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland sells its 25.5 pct stake at BGZ to Rabobank
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Poland sells its 25.5 pct stake at BGZ to Rabobank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 30 (Reuters) - Poland agreed to sell its remaining 25.5 percent stake in Bank BGZ in response to a bid from Dutch co-operative bank Rabobank, Poland’s treasury ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Before the bid Rabobank owned nearly 60 percent of BGZ.

In April, Rabobank offered 1.25 billion zlotys ($375.21 million) for the 40 percent it does not already own, a 54 percent premium over BGZ’s price ahead of the announcement.

After failing to sell its remaining holding to Rabobank, the government floated BGZ a year ago, although it had to reduce the stake it sold to 12 percent due to weak demand. ($1 = 3.3315 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.