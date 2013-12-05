FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Polish regulator questions Rabobank unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Polish financial watchdog KNF said on Thursday it would look into why Dutch lender Rabobank is planning to sell its Polish unit to France’s BNP Paribas.

“We will be verifying the reasons why Rabobank decided to change its strategy for its presence on the Polish market,” KNF said in a statement.

“While assessing BNP Paribas’ potential motion (to buy the unit), we would consider among other things the results of the stress tests that will be conducted by the ECB next year.”

Earlier on Thursday, Rabobank said it agreed to sell its BGZ unit to BNP Paribas in a deal valuing BGZ at $1.4 billion, pending regulatory approval.

KNF has previously taken a sceptical view about changes of ownership in the banking sector. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

