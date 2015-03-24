FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland to offer bonds due Jan, Apr 2020 at Thursday switch tender
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
March 24, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Poland to offer bonds due Jan, Apr 2020 at Thursday switch tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 24 (Reuters) - Poland will offer floating-rate bonds due January 2020 and fixed-rate bonds due April 2020 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry added that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due this year in April, July and October.

Switch tenders are non-cash operations, at which the finance ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity for those with a longer one. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

