FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BNP Paribas' Polish unit suspends share issue as bourse plunges
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 28, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-BNP Paribas' Polish unit suspends share issue as bourse plunges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects value of share issue in first and last paragraphs)

WARSAW, June 28 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of French lender BNP Paribas suspended its $90 million to $116 million share issue plan due to what it called “deeply adverse” conditions on the Warsaw stock exchange, the bank said on Thursday.

The Warsaw benchmark share index fell 3.1 percent to its lowest level in more than 10 months on Thursday, hit by the government’s plan to transfer some assets of private pension funds back to the state.

The funds hold billions of zlotys in shares traded on the stock exchange. Warsaw’s benchmark index has fallen 15 percent this year, compared with a 5 percent rise in the German DAX index.

The bank had plans to issue shares worth 300 million to 386 million zlotys ($90 million to $116 million) to meet the Polish financial regulator’s requirement to raise its free float to 15 percent. ($1 = 3.3331 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.