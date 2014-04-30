FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's BNP Paribas unit sets offer price at 46 zlotys a share
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's BNP Paribas unit sets offer price at 46 zlotys a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 30 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of French lender BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Bank Polska, has set the share price in its public offering at 46 zlotys each, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The bank said it will offer 4.86 million shares to institutional investors and 0.17 million shares to retail investors, pegging the total value of the offering at 231 million zlotys ($76.01 million).

The share issue will increase the capital of the bank by 17.5 percent. ($1 = 3.0392 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.