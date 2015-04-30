Polish merger of BGZ and BNP to bring $97 mln savings by 2017 - BGZ

WARSAW, April 30 (Reuters) - The merger between Poland’s Bank BGZ and the Polish arm of France’s BNP Paribas will bring total cost savings of 350 million zlotys ($97 million) by the end of 2017, BGZ said on Thursday.

BNP bought BGZ - Poland’s No.11 bank by assets - last year from Dutch lender Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.3 billion) as part of a plan to expand in higher-growth markets.

Earlier this month, Polish regulators approved the merger, which created Poland’s seventh-biggest lender. BNP plans to cut up to 1,800 jobs as part of the tie-up.

The joint bank will have almost 47 billion zlotys in deposits and a national network of around 500 branches. However it plans to close around 100 of those outlets by 2017, BGZ said on Thursday.

The merger’s restructuring costs are expected to amount to 440 million zlotys for the BNP group over the next three years, BGZ added.