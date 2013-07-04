FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technical glitches delay two Dreamliner flights from Poland
July 4, 2013

Technical glitches delay two Dreamliner flights from Poland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, July 4 (Reuters) - Polish airline LOT had to cancel or postpone two Boeing Dreamliner flights because of technical glitches with the aircraft, an airline spokeswoman said on Thursday.

A flight from Warsaw to Chicago that was scheduled to fly on Wednesday was cancelled because the aircraft had “problems with the power supply,” said LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras, without giving more details.

LOT, which is state-controlled, has four Dreamliner flights a day, according to its schedule. Last year it became the first European airline to add the Dreamliner to its fleet. The Dreamliner has been beset with problems since its launch.

The spokeswoman would not say if the latest technical problems were related to over-heating batteries which forced the grounding of all Dreamliners for over three months. After Boeing re-designed the battery system, regulators cleared the jets to fly again.

The LOT spokeswoman said another Dreamliner flight that was scheduled to fly on Wednesday, from Warsaw to Toronto, had been pushed back to Thursday.

“With the Toronto flight, there occurred a need to remove some questions regarding the airplane’s identification in the air,” she said.

She said passengers booked on Wednesday to fly to Toronto and Chicago were being transferred to other flights.

