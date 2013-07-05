Polish airline LOT says Dreamliner problems not battery-related

WARSAW, July 5 (Reuters) - Polish flag carrier LOT said that problems with two of its Boeing Dreamliners, which forced the airline to cancel two flights and postpone another, were not linked to the battery issues that grounded all of the jets this year.

LOT, the first European airline to receive the trouble-plagued Boeing 787s, cancelled two transatlantic flights this week.

“A flight to Chicago was cancelled on Wednesday because of problems with the power system, while another to Toronto was postponed due to issues associated with the plane’s tracking system,” LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras said on Friday.

“The problems were minor and not linked to the battery problems behind the global grounding of the 787 fleet earlier this year.”

LOT, besieged by its own financial problems, has four Dreamliner jets and expects to take delivery of two more.

Authorities grounded the entire fleet of new Dreamliners in January for more than three months over concerns with its overheating batteries. Regulators cleared the jets to fly again after Boeing re-designed the battery system.