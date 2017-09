WARSAW, June 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders at Polish miner Bogdanka approved on Thursday a dividend of 3.5 zlotys per share, over-ruling the management which wanted to put a dividend pay-out on hold due to difficult market conditions.

The motion for a dividend at 3.5 zlotys was submitted by a pension fund controlled by Aviva which along with other Polish pension funds owns a large chunk of Bogdanka’s shares. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)