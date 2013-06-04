Polish miner Bogdanka sees coal prices rebounding in 2015

WARSAW, June 4 (Reuters) - Polish miner Bogdanka expects coal prices to rebound in 2015 after a single-digit percentage drop this year and stabilisation in 2014, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Coal prices have been pressured by lower demand from local utilities, who are Bogdanka’s top customers and are also suffering from a drop in electricity consumption due to the economic slowdown.

“We expects 2014 to be a year of prices stagnating and a recovery might take place only in 2015,” Zbigniew Stopa, Bogdanka’s chief executive, told a press conference.

The miner sells coal under long-term contracts with power stations and negotiates prices for the next 12 months at the end of each year.

Shares in Bogdanka, which published a new strategy on Monday night, were down by more than 1 percent at 0951 GMT while the Warsaw blue chip index was up 0.54 percent.

In the strategy, the company said it planned to pay out a dividend at 60 percent of its annual profits for 2013-2015 and postponed by a year achieving the target of 11.5 million tonnes of output. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter)