Polish miner Bogdanka signs 600 mln zlotys bond programme
#Credit Markets
June 30, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Polish miner Bogdanka signs 600 mln zlotys bond programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Polish miner Bogdanka has signed a bond issuance programme worth up to 600 million zlotys ($198 million) with two Polish banks, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Bogdanka said it had signed the programme, which is divided into two 300-million zloty tranches, with Bank Pekao and state bank BGK.

Bogdanka said it planned to spend the proceeds on refinancing its existing debt, financing current operations and investment.

$1 = 3.0345 Polish Zlotys Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
