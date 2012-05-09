FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bogdanka Q1 net beats forecasts on coal output, prices
May 9, 2012 / 5:00 AM / 5 years ago

Bogdanka Q1 net beats forecasts on coal output, prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 9 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner Bogdanka reported on Wednesday a nearly threefold increase in its first-quarter net earnings to 99 million zlotys ($30.61 million) on higher coal output and prices, beating forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the miner to post a profit of 91 million zlotys.

At the end of 2011 Bogdanka launched extraction from new deposit Stefanow, which is to help the group increase coal output to around 8 million tonnes this year from a little less than 6 million in 2011. ($1 = 3.2341 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

