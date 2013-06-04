FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bogdanka plans dividends at 60 pct of 2013-2015 profits
June 4, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Bogdanka plans dividends at 60 pct of 2013-2015 profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bogdanka to pay dividends at 60 pct of 2013-2015 profits

* Sees 11.5 mln tonnes output goal in 2015

* Plans $184 mln annual spending (Adds details, background)

WARSAW, June 4 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner Bogdanka plans to pay out dividends at 60 percent of consolidated profits for 2013-2015, responding to its shareholders’ expectations, the company said in a strategy published on Monday night.

Bogdanka’s management board, which has been seeking to retain earnings to fund further increases in coal extraction, also proposed to pay a dividend of 5.06 zlotys per share or 60 percent of 2012 profits.

This came after Bogdanka’s shareholders, mainly Polish pension funds, overruled the management last year and approved a dividend of 4 zlotys per share, twice the size originally proposed by management, suggesting the group may become a steady dividend-payer for years to come.

The company also said it planned to keep its annual spending at 600 million zlotys ($184 million) per year to increase coal output to 11.5 million tonnes in 2015, a year later than it previously expected, and to 12 million in 2018.

This year Bogdanka sees its production at 8.6-9 million tonnes.

$1 = 3.2669 Polish zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
