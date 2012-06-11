Poland opens books on long 10-year euro bond -source

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has opened books on a long 10-year euro benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 210bp area, a banking source close to the deal said on Monday.

Lead managers Barclays, Citi, Erste Group and ING are expected to price the Reg S bearer Eurobond, maturing in January 2023, later on Monday.

Poland was the first sovereign borrower to issue in the syndicated euro market in 2012, with an upsized EUR750m increase of its existing EUR1.25bn 3.75% March 2017 bond, which priced in January at mid-swaps plus 237bp.

Poland also priced a five-year plain vanilla retail-targeted Samurai last month at a coupon of 1.49%, or 100bp over yen swaps, which followed a two-part Swiss franc deal in April. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers)