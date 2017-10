LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has tightened guidance on its long 10-year euro benchmark bond to mid-swaps plus 200bp area after attracting demand of EUR3.25bn, a syndicate official said.

Books are due to close at 11:00 GMT via lead managers Barclays, Citi, Erste Group and ING. Initial guidance was set earlier at mid-swaps plus 210bp area. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers)