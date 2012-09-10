FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Books on Poland's long 10yr USD bond hit USD9bn
September 10, 2012

Books on Poland's long 10yr USD bond hit USD9bn

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has attracted around USD9bn in orders for its planned long 10-year US dollar denominated benchmark bond, and has revised guidance to Treasuries +150-155bp, leads on the deal told IFR on Monday.

Earlier, Poland mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC to lead manage the deal and started marketing the paper in the area of Treasuries plus 165bp.

The transaction is due to price later on Monday, but the final size of the offering has yet to be announced. (Reporting By Josie Cox)

