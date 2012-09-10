FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland launches USD2bn 10-year bond on USD8bn demand - LEAD
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

Poland launches USD2bn 10-year bond on USD8bn demand - LEAD

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, launched a USD2bn 10-year issue at US Treasuries plus 150bp on Monday as demand for the sovereign reached multiple billions.

HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are lead managing to issue which will price well inside initial guidance of 165bp area over Treasuries. Demand had reached around USD9bn at the initial spread but dropped to almost USD8bn after lead managers revised guidance tighter. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.