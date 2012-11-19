Poland sets size of 2024 bond tap at EUR750m -leads

LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has set the final size of its increase to its 3.375% July 2024 euro at EUR750m, an official at a bank involved with the sale said.

The bond will price later on Monday at mid-swaps plus 135bp, which is in line with guidance.

By 0900GMT, investor interest had reached over EUR800m with orders from 75 investors.

Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and SG CIB are managing the tap - rated A2/A-/A- by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch, all stable.