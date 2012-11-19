FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

Poland sets size of 2024 bond tap at EUR750m -leads

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has set the final size of its increase to its 3.375% July 2024 euro at EUR750m, an official at a bank involved with the sale said.

The bond will price later on Monday at mid-swaps plus 135bp, which is in line with guidance.

By 0900GMT, investor interest had reached over EUR800m with orders from 75 investors.

Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and SG CIB are managing the tap - rated A2/A-/A- by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch, all stable.

Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by John Geddie

