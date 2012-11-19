FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland prices EUR750m tap of 12-year euro bond
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

Poland prices EUR750m tap of 12-year euro bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland (A2/A-/A-) has priced a EUR750m increase of its 3.375% July 2024 euro bond at 101.583, to yield 3.21%, an official at a bank involved with the sale said on Monday.

The tap brings the total size of the bond to EUR2.5bn.

The spread on the bond was fixed earlier on Monday at mid-swaps plus 135bp, in line with guidance. This equates to 185.2bp over the 1.5% September 2022 Bund.

Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and SG CIB managed the deal. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.