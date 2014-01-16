FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland launches USD2bn bond
January 16, 2014

Poland launches USD2bn bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland is set to raise USD2bn through its upcoming issue of a 10-year Global bond, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has launched the transaction at a spread of 125bp over US Treasuries, at the tight end of final guidance of 125bp-130bp over and inside initial price thoughts of 140bp area.

Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered transaction, which is expected to price later on Thursday.

The deal is Poland’s second foray in the international capital markets this year, following a EUR2bn 10-year deal issued at the beginning of January. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

