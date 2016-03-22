FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland to offer bonds due Jan 2020, Jul 2021, Jan 2026 at switch tender
March 22, 2016

Poland to offer bonds due Jan 2020, Jul 2021, Jan 2026 at switch tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) - Poland will offer floating-rate bonds due January 2020 and January 2026, as well as fixed-rate bonds due July 2021 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due April, July and October this year.

Switch tenders are non-cash operations, at which the finance ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity for those with a longer one.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary

