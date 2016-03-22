Poland to offer bonds due Jan 2020, Jul 2021, Jan 2026 at switch tender

WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) - Poland will offer floating-rate bonds due January 2020 and January 2026, as well as fixed-rate bonds due July 2021 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due April, July and October this year.

Switch tenders are non-cash operations, at which the finance ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity for those with a longer one.