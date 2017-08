WARSAW, May 23 (Reuters) - Poland will offer 2.0-4.0 billion zlotys ($504.10 million- $1.01 billion in treasury bonds due July 2021 and August 2023 at a tender on Wednesday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

$1 = 3.9675 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski