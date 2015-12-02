FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland mulls bonds in yen-Gazeta Polska weekly
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Poland mulls bonds in yen-Gazeta Polska weekly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attack to alert)

WARSAW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s finance minister Pawel Szalamacha said the government is considering issuing bonds in Japanese yen in addition to dollar- and euro-denominated debt, Gazeta Polska weekly reported on Wednesday.

“We want to go beyond euro and dollar. It could be yen, but Swiss franc rather not,” Szalamacha said. He also said that he wants to decrease the country’s foreign currency bonds portfolio.

He also reiterated that the 2015 budget deficit may be higher than planned by 3-4 billion zlotys ($743.86-991.82 million). Szalamacha also said that he aims at budget deficit no higher than 3 percent of gross domestic product, while it may happen incidentally it would reach 3.1-3.2 percent of GDP.

$1 = 4.0330 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.