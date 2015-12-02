Poland mulls bonds in yen-Gazeta Polska weekly

(Repeats to attack to alert)

WARSAW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s finance minister Pawel Szalamacha said the government is considering issuing bonds in Japanese yen in addition to dollar- and euro-denominated debt, Gazeta Polska weekly reported on Wednesday.

“We want to go beyond euro and dollar. It could be yen, but Swiss franc rather not,” Szalamacha said. He also said that he wants to decrease the country’s foreign currency bonds portfolio.

He also reiterated that the 2015 budget deficit may be higher than planned by 3-4 billion zlotys ($743.86-991.82 million). Szalamacha also said that he aims at budget deficit no higher than 3 percent of gross domestic product, while it may happen incidentally it would reach 3.1-3.2 percent of GDP.