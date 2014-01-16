FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland sets final guidance on 10-year US dollar bond
January 16, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Poland sets final guidance on 10-year US dollar bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has set final guidance of 125bp-130bp over US Treasuries for its upcoming issue of a 10-year US dollar-denominated benchmark bond.

Order books on the SEC-registered issue have gone subject, but the issuer is yet to determine the size of the transaction.

Final guidance comes tight to initial price thoughts of 140bp area.

Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price on Thursday.

The deal is Poland’s second foray in the international capital markets this year, following a EUR2bn 10-year deal issued at the beginning of January. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)

