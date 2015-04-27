Poland mandates HSBC and PKO Bank to arrange Swiss franc bond

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has mandated HSBC and PKO Bank Polski to arrange a Swiss franc-denominated bond, according to a statement from the leads.

A potential Reg S only bond offering may come “in the near future,” the statement said.

This is likely to be in the first half of this week, according to a source.

Poland is rated A2 with a stable outlook by Moody‘s, A- with a positive outlook by Standard & Poor‘s, and A- with a stable outlook by Fitch.