Poland mandates HSBC and PKO Bank to arrange Swiss franc bond
#Switzerland Market Report
April 27, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Poland mandates HSBC and PKO Bank to arrange Swiss franc bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has mandated HSBC and PKO Bank Polski to arrange a Swiss franc-denominated bond, according to a statement from the leads.

A potential Reg S only bond offering may come “in the near future,” the statement said.

This is likely to be in the first half of this week, according to a source.

Poland is rated A2 with a stable outlook by Moody‘s, A- with a positive outlook by Standard & Poor‘s, and A- with a stable outlook by Fitch.

Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
