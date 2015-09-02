UPDATE 1-Poland's new bond offering smaller premium than Eurozone periphery

(Adds pricing context)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has begun marketing a new euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond with a concession of about 5-7bp - less than Eurozone periphery country Portugal is offering for its own trade that is also in the market on Wednesday.

Poland is taking indications of interest from investors at mid-swaps plus low 50bp.

Poland has several outstanding euro-denominated bonds, which were used to define pricing. The sovereigns’ existing 3bn January 2025 notes were trading at a Z-spread of 42bp at the London open, according to Tradeweb.

The sovereign’s 2.5bn July 2024s, meanwhile, were quoted at a Z-spread of 40bp, while the 2bn January 2024s were at a Z-spread of 39bp.

This gives fair value on a new Poland September 2025 at around 45bp over mid-swaps based on Tradeweb quotes though a deal lead said it’s a “little more than mid-swaps plus 45bp.”

Portugal, which is also on the hunt for euros today, is offering investors around 8bp new issue premium for a new euro bond with an October 2022 maturity - three years less than Poland’s deal.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are running Poland’s transaction.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody’s and A- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. Portugal is rated Ba1/BB/BB+. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy)