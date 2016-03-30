Poland sets price guidance on 10-year dollar bond

LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has set price guidance on a 10-year US dollar benchmark bond at 155bp area over Treasuries, plus or minus 5bp, with the deal set to price within the range, according to a lead.

Books will go subject at 2.30pm London time, the lead said.

Earlier, initial price thoughts were 165bp area over Treasuries.

The benchmark-sized SEC-registered deal is Wednesday’s business.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the lead managers.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody‘s, BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and A- by Fitch. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)