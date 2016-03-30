FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Poland launches US$1.75bn 10-year bond at 150bp over Treasuries

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Poland has launched a US$1.75bn 10-year bond at 150bp over Treasuries, according to a lead manager.

The bond was initially marketed earlier on Wednesday at plus 165bp area over Treasuries, before guidance was tightened to plus 155bp area, plus or minus 5bp.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the SEC-registered deal.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody‘s, BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and A- by Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

