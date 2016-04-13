Poland begins marketing benchmark-sized tap of 750m 2036 bonds

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Poland has begun marketing a benchmark-sized tap of its outstanding 750m 2.375% 2036s, according to a deal lead.

Poland is out with initial price thoughts of 135bp area over mid-swaps.

Books are open and the deal is expected to be Wednesday’s business.

The issuer has hired Citigroup, HSBC, ING, Societe Generale and UniCredit to arrange the Reg S transaction.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody‘s, BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and A- by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)