Poland sets guidance of 130bp area over mid-swaps on bond tap

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Poland has announced guidance of 130bp area over mid-swaps for a reopening of its 750m January 2036 bonds, according to lead. That compares with an initial marketing level of plus 135bp area.

Demand for the bond is in excess of 1bn. The deal is expected to be Wednesday’s business.

The sovereign has hired Citigroup, HSBC, ING, Societe Generale and UniCredit to arrange the Reg S transaction.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody‘s, BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and A- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)