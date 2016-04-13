FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland sets guidance of 130bp area over mid-swaps on bond tap
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Poland sets guidance of 130bp area over mid-swaps on bond tap

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Poland has announced guidance of 130bp area over mid-swaps for a reopening of its 750m January 2036 bonds, according to lead. That compares with an initial marketing level of plus 135bp area.

Demand for the bond is in excess of 1bn. The deal is expected to be Wednesday’s business.

The sovereign has hired Citigroup, HSBC, ING, Societe Generale and UniCredit to arrange the Reg S transaction.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody‘s, BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and A- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.