Poland sets final guidance for euro five-year Green bond

Dec 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has set final guidance for a five-year euro benchmark Green bond at 48-50bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead. The bond will price in range.

The sovereign initially marketed the notes at 60bp area over mid-swaps, with guidance set at plus 50-55bp. The size is expected to be between 500-750m.

Order books are over 1.4bn.

The Reg S trade is expected to price on Monday. HSBC is Green structuring adviser, as well as a bookrunner along with JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski.

Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A- (negative/stable/stable). (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)