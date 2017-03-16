BRIEF-Invesco's CEO Martin Flanagan's 2016 total compensation $14.61 mln
* Ceo Martin Flanagan's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.61 million versus $15.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
The sovereign is marketing a long 10-year benchmark-sized bond at 60bp area over mid-swaps, and a tap of its outstanding January 2036 notes at mid-swaps plus 90bp-95bp.
The bookrunners are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING, JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski.
The deal is today's business.
Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
(Add details on latest data) March 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest since November on renewed safe-haven bids for bonds in doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his economic agenda, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 100,354 contrac