LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.

The sovereign is marketing a long 10-year benchmark-sized bond at 60bp area over mid-swaps, and a tap of its outstanding January 2036 notes at mid-swaps plus 90bp-95bp.

The bookrunners are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING, JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski.

The deal is today's business.

Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)