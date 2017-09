LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland plans to reopen its EUR1bn 1.625% January 2019 bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has set initial price thoughts of low to mid-40bp over mid-swaps for the tap.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UniCredit are the leading the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)