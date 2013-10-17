Poland launches EUR700m reopening of 2019 bond

LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has launched a EUR700m reopening of its 1.625% January 2019 bond, as order books reached EUR1bn according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, set the final spread of 43bp over mid-swaps earlier in the day for the issue from initial price thoughts of low to mid-40bp.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UniCredit are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to price on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)