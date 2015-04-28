Poland confirms pricing on three-year Swiss franc bond

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has set the final pricing level on a three-year Swiss franc bond at 37bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The sovereign intends to price a minimum CHF350m trade later today.

Poland will lock in a negative yield of around minus 0.2%, becoming the first emerging market sovereign ever to do so, according to bond bankers.

HSBC and PKO Bank are running the deal.

The sovereign is rated A2 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and A- by Fitch. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)