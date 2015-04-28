FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Poland begins marketing CHF200m three-year bond
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 28, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland begins marketing CHF200m three-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context on pricing)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has begun marketing a minimum CHF200m May 2018 bond at mid-swaps plus 38bp area, according to a lead.

At these levels, the yield to maturity on the bond is negative 0.21%, marking what bankers said is the first time an emerging market sovereign has tried to sell a bond at sub-zero percent yields.

Swiss franc rates have been in negative territory since a mid-December cut below zero by the central bank.

If the deal prices in line with guidance, Poland will not be paying any new issue premium on the deal, according to a lead.

As well as a negative yield, the bond is being offered with an indicative zero coupon.

HSBC and PKO Bank are running the trade.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and A- by Fitch.

Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.