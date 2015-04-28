FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland eyes final pricing of MS+37bp on CHF350m-plus bond
#Switzerland Market Report
April 28, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Poland eyes final pricing of MS+37bp on CHF350m-plus bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland is eyeing final pricing of mid-swaps plus 37bp on a minimum CHF350m three-year bond, according to a lead on the deal.

This compares to initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 38bp area and a minimum size of CHF200m when Poland began marketing earlier on Tuesday.

Poland will lock in a negative yield of around minus 0.2%, becoming the first emerging market sovereign ever to do so, according to bond bankers.

HSBC and PKO Bank are running the deal.

The sovereign is rated A2 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and A- by Fitch.

Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Julian Baker

