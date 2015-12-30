FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's lower chamber approves bank tax draft bill
December 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's lower chamber approves bank tax draft bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s lower chamber of parliament, the Sejm, approved a bank tax bill that imposes a contribution of 0.0366 percent of lenders’ assets per month, excluding government bonds.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party government plans to use money raised from the tax to finance its social spending agenda. The bill, backed by the Sejm on Tuesday night, still needs to be approved by the upper chamber of the parliament, the senate, which, like the Sejm, is controlled by PiS.

The initial plan for the tax assumed a monthly tax rate at 0.0325, or 0.39 percent annually, imposed on banks’ assets over 4.0 billion zlotys ($1.03 billion).

But the amendment submitted by PiS that excludes bonds from tax base means that the income from the tax in 2016 would be lower than the 5.5 billion zlotys originally estimated. ($1 = 3.8694 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Nick Macfie)

