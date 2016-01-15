Polish lawmakers approve asset tax on lenders despite ECB worries

WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s parliament approved on Friday a bill that imposes a tax of 0.0366 percent on lenders’ assets per month, excluding government bonds, despite concern from the European Central Bank that the legislation could encourage risky behaviour.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party government plans to use money raised from the tax to finance its social spending agenda.

Earlier this week, the European Central Bank warned that the tax may prompt lenders to restructure their portfolios in favour of riskier products, use off-balance sheet activities or transfer assets abroad.

But Polish lawmakers dismissed the concerns and passed the bill anyway.

An initial plan for the tax assumed a monthly tax rate at 0.0325, or 0.39 percent annually, imposed on banks’ assets over 4.0 billion zlotys ($1.03 billion).

But PiS amended the bill, excluding government bonds from the tax base. That means the income from the tax in 2016 will be lower than the 5.5 billion zlotys originally estimated, but it is unclear how much lower.

The bill now has to be signed into law by the president, a close ally of PiS. ($1 = 4.0410 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Katharine Houreld)