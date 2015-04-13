Poland's Boryszew says fire breaks out at its German plant

WARSAW, April 13 (Reuters) - Polish industrial group Boryszew said on Monday that fire broke out in the morning at its Prenzlau production plant in the north-east of Germany.

The company said that the fire is being extinguished and that a part of the production site was destroyed. The plant, one of the group’s largest, is insured against fire, the firm said.

Boryszew’s spokesman said that it is too early to assess potential losses caused by the fire.