FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warsaw bourse chief rules out takeover by Vienna rival
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

Warsaw bourse chief rules out takeover by Vienna rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 15 (Reuters) - The head of the Warsaw bourse on Monday ruled out a takeover by the Vienna Stock Exchange.

“The cooperation with the Vienna bourse may go according to almost all options except the one in which the Vienna bourse takes over the Warsaw bourse,” Adam Maciejewski told reporters.

The CEE Stock Exchange Group that includes the Vienna Stock Exchange and its Warsaw counterpart said last week they were holding talks about strengthening cooperation. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.