Warsaw bourse chief rules out takeover by Vienna rival

WARSAW, April 15 (Reuters) - The head of the Warsaw bourse on Monday ruled out a takeover by the Vienna Stock Exchange.

“The cooperation with the Vienna bourse may go according to almost all options except the one in which the Vienna bourse takes over the Warsaw bourse,” Adam Maciejewski told reporters.

The CEE Stock Exchange Group that includes the Vienna Stock Exchange and its Warsaw counterpart said last week they were holding talks about strengthening cooperation. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)