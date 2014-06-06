FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish deputy treasury minister quits to take on bourse job
June 6, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Polish deputy treasury minister quits to take on bourse job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s State Treasury Ministry said on Friday its deputy minister Pawel Tamborski has stepped down to be the new chief executive of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

“I‘m pleased that a person of such high standing among market participants agreed to take on the challenge of managing the largest stock exchange in this part of Europe,” Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said in a statement.

The Warsaw stock exchange, whose listed firms have a combined market capitalization of $277 billion, is the biggest bourse in central and eastern Europe and No. 2 in Europe after London in terms of number of initial public offerings. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

