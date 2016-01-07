Poland to name Kluza as candidate for Warsaw bourse head -sources

WARSAW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s state treasury is to name former head of the country’s financial watchdog (KNF) Stanislaw Kluza as candidate to take over as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Warsaw bourse, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The state treasury holds a press conference at 1030 GMT to announce its candidate to head the state-controlled bourse.

GPW’s former chief, Pawel Tamborski, resigned last month following the victory of conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) in Poland’s parliamentary election.

Kluza, 44, was finance minister in the previous PiS government in 2006. He was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Marcin Goettig)