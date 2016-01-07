FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland names ex-c.bank board member as candidate for Warsaw bourse CEO
January 7, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Poland names ex-c.bank board member as candidate for Warsaw bourse CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Polish state treasury named Malgorzata Zaleska, former board member at Poland’s central bank, as its candidate to take over as chief executive oficer of the state-controlled Warsaw bourse, treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz said on Thursday.

Sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the former head of the country’s financial watchdog (KNF) Stanislaw Kluza was to be named as candidate to head the region’s largest equity market. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

