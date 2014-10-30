FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish bourse to pay more than 60 pct of profits in dividends
October 30, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Polish bourse to pay more than 60 pct of profits in dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Warsaw Stock Exchange has adopted a new dividend policy that assumes the company will spend more than 60 percent of its consolidated net profit on pay-outs, the company said in a statement on Wednesday night.

State-controlled WSE also said it plans a dividend of 2.4 zlotys ($0.7177) per share for 2014, and 2.6 zlotys per share for 2015.

The previous dividend policy of Central Europe’s largest bourse assumed pay-outs of 30-50 percent of net profits.

1 US dollar = 3.3439 Polish zloty Reporting by Marcin Goclowski

